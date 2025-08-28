Senior Transaction Manager
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Luleå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Luleå
2025-08-28
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We employ around 21 000 people mostly in our core markets in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK.
Job Description
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind, as well as other non-hydro renewable initiatives like PV/Solar and batteries. We currently develop, construct and operate wind generation assets across Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
To reach Vattenfall's goal, fossil freedom, our Strategy and Transactions department within Onshore Wind is now looking for a talented individual who combines personal drive with strong team spirit and a passion for contributing to a meaningful corporate mission.
The Strategy and Transactions department enables the successful development of onshore wind projects by preparing and executing transaction processes in collaboration with the project development team and group M&A. We also play a key role in the development of the portfolio by steering the pipeline through acquisitions, partnerships, divestments, and by supporting country specific units with setting long-term plans. With deep market insight and proximity to the market, we also drive and support cross-functional strategic initiatives and the annual strategy process for the Business Unit. The role offers you the opportunity to be an integral part in creating the new energy landscape.
As a Senior Transaction Manager, you will lead the development and execution of sell- and buy-side transactions across our project portfolio, as well as being responsible for other commercial topics and business development. Together with an international team, you will work closely towards other departments in Vattenfall, such as project development teams, M&A, Markets, etc., while maintaining regular exposure to Vattenfall's top management. You will report to the Director of Strategy & Transactions within BA Wind's Onshore Business Unit.
Your responsibilities
• Lead Transactions on both buy- and sell-side, including internal approvals, identifying leads, due diligences, and negotiation of commercial terms and conditions
• Manage stakeholder engagement and build up market intelligence to derive value maximizing strategies for projects and portfolio
• Develop and implement commercial tools (i.e. model for financial participation by third parties, Joint Development Agreements, or Cooperation Agreements)
• Lead Strategic Development by driving the evolution of BU Onshore strategies, including strategic projects, yearly strategy process, country roadmaps
• Lead Revenue Management, e.g. securing PPA:s for projects
Qualifications
Your profile
Academic degree in a relevant field, ideally Finance or Engineering
Several years of work experience within management consulting, a transaction role at a wind developer, M&A or as a business developer in a line organization
First-hand experience with the wind energy or renewable energy sector
Experience in leading multi-interface projects in an international environment
Strong interpersonal skills, ability to function well in a team environment
Fluency in English both written and oral is a must, fluency in Swedish is a merit
Proven negotiation experience and skills are considered an advantage
Additional Information
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Helena Nielsen, helena.nielsen@vattenfall.com
, or regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez, catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
.
Location: Stockholm, Umeå or Luleå.
We welcome your application no later than 21st September. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our career's website. We do not use cover letters in this process. Selection and interviews are held after the last application date.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Per-Aron Fjällström (SEKO). Alla kontaktpersoner nås via Vattenfalls växel 08-739 50 00.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
Luleå (visa karta
)
977 75 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå Jobbnummer
9479661