Senior Thermal Analysis Engineer to GKN
2025-04-29
About the company
GKN Aerospace Sweden is part of GKN Aerospace, which manufactures engine components, aircraft structures, cabin windows, wiring, and much more for many of the world's aircraft. The Aerospace division companies that work with aircraft engine parts together form Engines, and at our facility in Trollhättan, we develop and manufacture advanced components for aircraft and space rocket engines. We also work with engine maintenance.
Our global presence includes production facilities in Trollhättan, Kongsberg (Norway), Mexico, and the USA, along with engineering offices in Bangalore, India, and locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg.
Our Global Technology Center (GTC) in Trollhättan drives future innovation. Here, we collaborate across disciplines to address industry challenges, develop sustainable aviation technologies, and solidify our position as a market leader. We build strategic partnerships with customers, academia, and industry leaders, manage intellectual property, invest in infrastructure, and most importantly, in our people.
About the role
The Product Verification department at GTC is a team of skilled engineers specialized in solid mechanics and thermal analysis. The work is done in multidisciplinary project teams dedicated to designing and developing future product solutions for commercial engines. As a thermal analysis engineer, you will contribute with your expertise in heat transfer to the project team, where your main tasks will be to model the thermal environment around different aeroengine components and calculate their temperature response for varying operating conditions. Additionally, you will provide input to the design of the components and subsystems for them to achieve certain thermal responses or to mitigate temperature peaks.
Travel may occasionally be required, both within and outside Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform FEA-based modeling and analysis of thermal environments and responses in engine components.
Modeling and analyzing internal secondary flow systems (e.g., cavities, air bleed systems, and seals).
Advise on component design based on thermal considerations.
Define and establish analysis and verification logic for thermal assessments to meet the technology/component/product solution requirements and targets. This includes instrumentation and a test plan for the experimental validation, such as engine tests.
Document and present analysis results to internal and external partners.
Identify technology gaps and new possibilities for technology development.
Contribute to the development of GKN as a 'Great Place to Work', aligned with the core principles: safe, innovative, open & honest, care & respect, and ownership.
Your profile
You have a creative and logical approach to solving complex engineering challenges. Your strong analytical skills and attention to detail enable you to extract meaningful conclusions from complex datasets, ensuring accuracy and reliability in your analyses.
Communication skills are important. You can communicate clearly and effectively to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
You thrive in collaborative environments and work effectively with cross-functional engineering teams. Building and nurturing professional networks-both within the organization and externally-comes naturally to you, enabling strong partnerships and smooth knowledge sharing.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
MSc or higher degree in Aeronautical/Mechanical engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar.
Deep understanding of the heat transfer mechanisms.
4+ years of experience working with heat transfer and FE thermal analysis, ideally within aerospace.
Knowledge and experience in thermal analysis using CAE simulation tools, preferably ANSYS Workbench and ANSYS Mechanical (APDL).
Proficient in English. Swedish is considered advantageous.
Additionally, it is meritorious if you have:
PhD in the area of heat transfer, experimental or computational.
Experience in CFD analysis. Modelling of convection heat transfer in CFD and conjugated CFD analysis.
Experience with temperature and heat transfer measurements is advantageous.
Knowledge from the manufacturing process, both conventional and additive manufacturing.
Programming skills in Python and MATLAB.
Application process
The position starts as a consultancy assignment through Skill. For the right person, there are good opportunities for direct employment with GKN after the consultancy period. Selection will be handled continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so do not wait to apply.
Please note that the position requires compliance with current security protection regulations. For roles where GKN's customer mandates security classification, specific citizenship requirements may apply.
For any questions or concerns, please contact the recruiter, Ben Saeang, at ben.saeang@skill.se
or +46 31 380 33 24.
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Ben Saeang ben.saeang@skill.se Jobbnummer
9311196