Senior Test Engineer
2026-01-30
Mölndal
Partille
Kungälv
Lerum
Skövde
Helsingborg
Linköping
Malmö
Task
• Manual in-car testing,
• Regression testing to verify ConX functionality at broad & high level,
• In depth testing focused on ConX problem areas, system performance & integrity,
* Exploratory testing from customer perspective,
• Participate in driving expeditions, testing while you drive multiple days across Europe,
* Testing all assistance call functions for TCAM1.X
Needed Skills
• Automotive SW testing with experience of in-car testing;
* Logging/Software download tools.
• Ability to capture CAN/DLT logs using logging equipment.
• Swedish B driving license.
• High level of comfort driving on Swedish roads as the task involves spending most of your work time driving cars on roads.
