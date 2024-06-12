Senior Technical Writer

Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-06-12


Responsibilities
The Senior Technical Writer:
Interacts with engineering teams within the entire Tbricks system development
Is responsible for producing all product related documentation
Develops documentation for online Help systems or web pages
Release notes, technical notes, and product-feature guide
Writes, edits and proofreads work before release
Works as tutor for less experienced colleagues

Main processes, systems, tools used
Jira, Confluence, Calenco, Office 365, Slack, Adobe CC Suite.

Experience
Working experience in a technical writing position
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficiency in MS Office
Strong attention to detail
Able to write in explanatory and procedural styles for multiple audiences
Skilled at prioritization and multi-tasking
Fluent English is a must

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26
E-post: petra.wallenius@broadridge.com

Arbetsgivare
Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB (org.nr 556313-4583)
Kungsgatan 36 (visa karta)
111 35  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions AB

