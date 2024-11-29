Senior Technical Lead
Working with Jira process for solving Manufacturing issues.
Solving Manufacturing simulation issues in BIW and Final assembly areas.
Defining manufacturing process in Teamcenter, Process designer and Testing in Process Simulate (Robotic and Human ergonomics) environment.
Working on eMs server for simulation data handling and mapping files creation.
Handling Line builder data from suppliers and solving the issues for the users.
Export the CC structure to Process designer from TC environment and Importing of the Line builder data.
Exporting the project in process designer from Teamcenter though Teamcenter export,
Updating BOE and BOP through process designer to TC via publish request.
Cration of use cases and testing for ME process during TC Implementation and upgrade.
Testing of use cases on eMs server and data exchange at the time of PS on TC software upgrade.
Working with stakeholders of A, B and C shop to understand the requirement and implementation of standard process.
Also working on creation of new BIW architecture platform process. Så ansöker du
