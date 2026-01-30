Senior System Developer for SQL based ERP Systems
2026-01-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an ERP team with a central responsibility for keeping a SQL-based ERP platform stable, supported, and continuously improved. The solution is used across global manufacturing sites and supports critical business processes across multiple locations and time zones. In this role, you will work close to the business and IT to ensure reliable operations, high quality deliveries, and well-functioning workflows across sales and manufacturing.
Job DescriptionSupport end users by analyzing incidents and resolving issues in both new functionality and existing production solutions.
Perform troubleshooting and root cause analysis to ensure stable, high-quality ERP operations.
Participate in analysis, design, and delivery of new functionality and improvements to current solutions.
Collaborate with Product Owner, Solution Manager, and developers to clarify requirements and translate business needs into robust technical solutions.
Contribute across the full lifecycle: analysis, design, build, deploy, and support.
Work cross-functionally with developers, architects, and solution managers on everything from minor enhancements to major features.
Engage with stakeholders across sites and time zones to ensure solutions align with business processes and operational needs.
RequirementsStrong hands-on experience with SQL and SQL-based ERP environments.
Development capability in XML.
Experience with SQL databases and SQL programming.
Background in manufacturing ERP setup (preferably Jeeves ERP).
Solid expertise in code deployment, debugging, and troubleshooting.
Experience supporting a global organization with multiple entities, locations, and time zones.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Nice to haveExperience with output management and EDI configuration.
Familiarity with financial module configurations.
Experience with DevOps practices.
Experience with ITIL methodology.
Application
