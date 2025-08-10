Senior System Architect & Backend Developer AI-First Solutions
Codebuilders AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Codebuilders AB i Stockholm
About the Company
Codebuilders is a B2B company based in Stockholm, Sweden, specializing in SaaS platforms, cloud services, and API solutions. We work with clients at the forefront of digital innovation - especially within SaaS, where AI is not just a technology trend but a core component of their products. As demand for AI-first solutions increases, we are seeing a growing need for our expertise in both AI and backend development.
Workplace Location
Our customers are in the Stockholm region, and it is not possible to work remotely.
Job Description
We are looking for a highly experienced System Architect and Backend Developer with proven experience in building AI-driven systems from the ground up.You will:
• Design and develop backend solutions with an AI-first architecture.
• Work with modern technologies, cloud platforms, and MLOps processes.
• Lead architecture decisions and ensure performance, security, and scalability.
• Collaborate closely with AI specialists, data scientists, and product teams to integrate AI models into production.
• Implement and optimize data pipelines and APIs for AI services.
Must-have Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field - or equivalent professional experience.
• At least 5 years of backend development experience in Java
• At least 2 years of experience in building AI-driven systems (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Hugging Face, LLM integration).
• Proven experience in system architecture for distributed and cloud-based systems (AWS, Azure, or GCP).
• Solid knowledge of CI/CD, microservice architecture, and container technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
• Hands-on experience with messaging systems such as RabbitMQ and Apache Kafka for building robust, event-driven architectures
• Proficient in designing and implementing concurrent and asynchronous processing to maximize application throughput and responsiveness.
• Cross-functional team leadership, mentoring developers, aligning technical decisions with business goals.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus).
Meritorious / Nice-to-have
• Experience with prompt engineering and integration of Large Language Models (LLMs).
• Contributions to open-source projects within AI or backend development.
• Experience in optimizing data models for AI training and inference.
• Experience with SQL databases and query optimization.
Terms of Employment
• Permanent position, full-time.
• Starting date: As agreed.
We Offer
• The opportunity to lead AI-first development in projects at the cutting edge of technology.
• A dynamic work environment with a high level of technical expertise.
• Significant influence over technical decisions and product strategy.
How to Apply
Send your application including:
1. CV
2. Cover letter
3. Example of an AI-first project you have built (GitHub link, project description, or similar), including your role and technical decisions.
4. Send your application to: jobs@codebuilders.se
Important: Only candidates who meet all the "must-have" requirements will be contacted for interviews. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-09
E-post: jobs@codebuilders.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Codebuilders AB
(org.nr 556989-0667), https://codebuilders.se
Kungsgatan 60 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9451536