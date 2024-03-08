Senior Sw Test Engineer Within Adas/ad
2024-03-08
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
As an ADAS/AD Senior Software Test Tech Lead you will be a part of our expert team of consultants in Gothenburg working towards Automotive Embedded SW Engineering clients.
You are specialized in Test and test development of ADAS/AD functions and systems.
You will join a small, highly focused development team. Our team consists both of SW developers and test engineers, and we are working closely as a team to deliver value to our customers.
Our plan is to expand into a large team and take software testing to another level in the next few years. We highly value proactivity, teamwork, initiative and continuous improvement of all team members. We grow together, We enjoy our work and We inspire each other.
In this position, you will have a key role in developing a software test automation framework for running tests in different environments. Together with your team you will create and improve existing test methods and find new ways of working with remote teams in Sweden.
You and the team will be responsible for:
Designing test strategies and test plans for given requirements (What, How and Where to test SIL, MIL, HIL)
Hands-on setting up the test environments and remote test rigs
Develop a test automation framework to run the tests in
Analyzing and reporting results in a defined form
Solve problems and offer improvement ideas
Automate test scripts and work with HIL setups to execute test procedures in a closed-loop model environment
Set up test automation in the CI pipeline
Write requirements-based test cases
Assure test coverage, requirement tracing and result reporting
Bug reporting and assisting in fault finding
SW engineering and best practices related to source code control, unit testing, CI/CD
If you are passionate for embedded software development and If you are a creative, problem solving, open-minded, highly-motivated individual - Then we're the right employer for you!
Qualifications
We believe that you have:
MS or BS degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or a proven equivalent in experience
Minimum 8 years of experience within automotive industry working with software testing or relevant activities
Minimum of 3 years of experience working with AD/ADAS functions/systems
Experience in test automation for embedded system
Experience working with tools such as Git, Gerrit and/or Jenkins
HIL test automation in Robot Framework or similar
Ability to read and understand both C/C++ and model based code (Simulink)
Experience from working with Vector tools (Canalyzer, CANoe etc)
Understanding of DevOps principles
Excellent skills in Python
Experience from agile way of working and an understanding of frameworks such as SAFE
Self-organized and goal-oriented
Very good knowledge of English (written and spoken) is essential
Excellent communication skills
Meritorious if you have:
Good skills in C++
Experience in Functional Safety ISO26262 and Cyber Security ISO21434
Experience in ASPICE
Experience of V-model in development and test
For this role we will perform a programming test for all candidates.
Additional Information
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technology development? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging assignments and exciting projects all over the world.
The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
Welcome with your application, application deadline is 4/4 2024. For more information regarding this role please contact;
Section Manager Jenny Ljungqvistjenny.ljungqvist@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Welcome with your application!
