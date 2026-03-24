Senior Support Lead

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg
2026-03-24


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Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced ServiceNow CSM Developer with strong hands-on expertise in the ServiceNow platform and the Customer Service Management (CSM) module. The role involves developing, customizing, and integrating CSM solutions to support business and customer service operations.

Key Skills & Experience:
Strong expertise in ServiceNow
Hands-on experience with CSM module (Case Management, Accounts, Contacts, Agent Workspace)
Experience with REST and SOAP integrations
Good knowledge of JavaScript, Business Rules, Client Scripts, Script Includes
Experience with Service Portal / Customer Portal
Understanding of SLAs, workflows, and ServiceNow best practices


Good to Have:
ServiceNow CSA / CSM certification
Experience with Flow Designer and IntegrationHub

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta)
411 03  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9817400

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