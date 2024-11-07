Senior Supplier Quality Development Engineer
Northvolt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead and coordinate supplier management activities for Northvolt's suppliers, especially during supplier selection and industrialization phase
Execute supplier audits, specifically QMS audits and process audits
Support and oversee suppliers APQP (or similar) process and successful PPAP completion
Ensure all quality requirements are collated from all parts of Northvolt and communicated to suppliers in an effective way
When needed, support vendors nonconformity management and escalation process
Embed the Northvolt Supplier Quality Manual with all Suppliers
Work across many parts of the organisation, collaborating with R&D technical team, Process engineering, Supply Chain, IT & automation and all suppliers.
Specific Skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Willingness to travel to supplier locations' on a regular basis
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management in an international environment
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9000083