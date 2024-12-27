Senior Software Engineer within eHealth
2024-12-27
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The positionAs a Senior software engineer at R&D Integrations, you will be working in an agile team with experienced developers, scrum masters, and business analysts where knowledge sharing is part of the daily work. You will also work closely with architects, product owners, and other stakeholders.
Within R&D Integrations, we work with exciting initiatives where we enable information to be available at the right place at the right time, through various integrations. The integrations enable, for example, patients to be able to read their medical records or book appointments online. It also enables healthcare professionals to read and use information from an external ambulance system in the system used at the emergency wards, or to manage electronic sick leave certificates directly in our electronic health record COSMIC.
A few words from Indré Kvedaraité, Associate Software Engineer within the team:
I've been with Cambio for a year now and one of the things I noticed upon joining was that it is a place where I matter and what I do matters. Despite the fact that I was right out of university with little experience, I felt heard when making important decisions and my team trusted me with significant tasks. My input was valued and allowed me to grow. I've been given numerous opportunities to increase my knowledge and improve my skills. Nowadays, every task I find myself working on feels important and knowing that what I do makes an impact is incredibly fulfilling. Most importantly, I feel that no matter the challenge, me and my team face it together and succeed as a team.
About youAs a Senior software engineer, you enjoy developing and coaching the team in your area of expertise. We believe that you have great technical skills and have a keen interest in integrations and software development. You strive to understand the business and its purpose, using that knowledge to create high-quality technical solutions with your team.
You take pride in working together with others to solve problems and improve existing solutions. You have a quality-driven mindset, are detail-oriented, organized, and able to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. You are proactive and able to take the initiative to identify areas for improvement. You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with other teams and stakeholders.
Requirements
• Extensive experienceof working with Java.
• Familiar with REST, SOAP, XML, JSON
• Can communicate fluently in English.
It's a bonus if you
• Experience of integration work
• Experience within the area of Swedish health and social care
• Knowledge of healthcare standards and specifications (FHIR, HL7v2, RIVTA, OpenEHR, SNOMED CT)
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio, we promote a healthy work-life balance through a hybrid model where you and your team decide office days, with the option to work remotely. We encourage initiatives that foster personal and company growth, ensuring you can develop both as an individual and employee. Our culture is built on "Trust," "Care," and "Together," which shape everything we do.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
