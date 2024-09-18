Senior Software Engineer
2024-09-18
Think Global, Work Local with Maersk Customs Service!
Are you ready to be part of an organization on an industry-defining transformation journey that will change the world?
Maersk, a global leader in logistics, is on a journey to transform the logistics industry and Customs Services is at the heart of this integrator strategy. With end-to-end customs visibility, Maersk Customs Services, offer global reach and local expertise to help customers navigate customs processes, and seamlessly coordinate their supply chains, ensuring the timely movement of goods.
To work at Maersk Customs Services is to work with the world. With over 60,000 unique customers, actively trading in 139 countries worldwide with a global delivery network spread across 113 countries, you will be working in a truly international environment.
Our end-to-end logistics services is constantly improving and with that our growing suite of digital solutions as well, which you can use to your benefit as part of our team in Customs Services.
Find yourself welcome in our diverse and inclusive culture, working alongside a team of more than 2,200 trade and customs experts around the world, where you are valued for who you are and rewarded for what you bring.
Are you ready to play your part in this?
We are currently looking for a Senior Software Engineer.
Key responsibilities
As a senior software engineer, you will be part of a small and highly efficient agile team, working with our Intelligent Data Capture (IDC) platform which is part of our CTDS suite of digital offering. You're also part of a larger development team with several cross functional responsibilities and enablement capabilities.
We're about to take the next step in defining and building the next generation platform for IDC, based on cutting edge technology. You will play a key role and have great influence in both technical decisions and working methods.
We are looking for
Your personality matters as much as your skill set. Therefore, you see opportunities rather than obstacles and are driven by being part of a team. We also believe that you have good collaboration and communication skills and are eager to learn.
We think that you are a curious person who gets energized and motivated by clear company visions and goals, and strives to be a valuable contributor on our journey to fulfill these goals.
We look beyond your resume, but we think that you have:
• At least 2-5 years of relevant professional experience
• Solid programming skills; design and implementation of distributed business logic
• Experience in technologies such as ASP.Net Core, Web Services, C#, SQL
• Experience in using modern JavaScript frameworks, such as Vue, React or Angular
We consider it a plus if you have:
• Relevant education within Computer Sience or related field
• Experience in Cloud-native development and exposure to the Azure cloud platform
• Experience in building, deploying, and maintaining Machine Learning models
Welcome to apply
If we managed to spark your interest, do not hesitate to send your application today. The selection and the interviews are conducted on a continuous basis.
