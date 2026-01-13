Senior Security Architect
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Security Architect to define and evolve security architecture in a cloud-native environment. You will work cross-functionally with architects, DevOps teams, and a central cybersecurity function to ensure security is embedded across platforms and services, aligned with regulatory requirements and internal security policies.
Job DescriptionDefine and evolve the security architecture to meet customer needs, regulations, and internal security policies.
Embed security across the software development lifecycle and guide teams in secure-by-design and cloud-native security practices.
Identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities and risks, and drive mitigation actions to ensure appropriate security controls.
Collaborate with the central CyberSecurity team, solution architects, and other stakeholders.
Evaluate technologies and third-party solutions, and lead design reviews with a focus on threat modeling, secure architecture, and maintainability.
Support continuous improvements in detection, incident response, and resilience, including security assessments, reviews, and audits.
Contribute to roadmaps and long-term technical direction, ensuring security is built into future platform and architecture evolution.
RequirementsProven experience working as a Security Architect.
Strong cloud-native security experience, with deep AWS knowledge and the ability to operate in multi-cloud environments (e.g., Azure).
Solid understanding of secure development practices (SDLC).
Familiarity with security frameworks such as ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
Experience designing and securing cloud-based backend environments, including IAM, networking, monitoring, and cloud-native security controls.
Hands-on experience with DevSecOps practices and tools such as SAST, SCA, dependency scanning, secrets scanning, and infrastructure-as-code security.
Ability to perform risk assessments, threat modeling, secure design, and architecture reviews, with clear and structured documentation.
Nice to haveExperience with connected services and PKI (onboarding/offboarding).
Familiarity with UNECE R155.
Experience working with large-scale distributed systems.
Application
