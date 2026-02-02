Senior Security Architect
2026-02-02
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Security Architect to define and evolve security architecture in a cloud-native environment. You will work closely with architects, leads, DevOps teams and a central cybersecurity function to ensure security is embedded end-to-end-aligned with customer needs, regulatory requirements, and internal policies.
This role has a strong focus on secure architecture, risk-based decision-making, and long-term platform resilience across AWS and multi-cloud setups.
Job DescriptionDefine and continuously improve the security architecture, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and internal security policies.
Embed security across the full software development lifecycle and guide teams in secure-by-design and cloud-native security best practices.
Identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities and risks, driving mitigation actions and ensuring security controls meet applicable standards.
Collaborate with cybersecurity specialists, solution architects and other stakeholders.
Evaluate technologies and third-party solutions, and lead design reviews with emphasis on threat modeling, secure architecture and maintainability.
Support continuous improvements in detection, incident response and overall resilience.
Support security assessments, reviews, and internal/external audits.
Contribute to roadmaps and long-term technical direction with security built into future platform evolution.
RequirementsProven experience working as a Security Architect.
Experience in cloud-native environments, with strong AWS expertise and ability to work across multi-cloud setups such as Azure.
Strong understanding of secure development practices (SDLC).
Familiarity with security frameworks such as ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
Hands-on experience designing and securing cloud-based backend environments in AWS, including IAM, networking, monitoring and cloud-native security controls.
Practical experience with DevSecOps practices and tools, such as SAST, SCA, dependency scanning, secrets scanning, and infrastructure-as-code security.
Ability to perform and document risk assessments, threat modeling, secure design and architecture reviews in a structured way.
Nice to haveExperience with connected services and large-scale distributed systems.
Experience with PKI (onboarding/offboarding).
Familiarity with UNECE R155.
Application
