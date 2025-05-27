Senior Scientist Bioscience- Automation & Assays team
Senior Scientist Bioscience-Automation & Assays team -AstraZeneca- Gothenburg- 12-month consultancy assignment
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Do you have a background in biochemistry or cell biology, a drive of using advanced automated technology for sample preparation and molecular assays to turn complex data into game-changing insights to enable the development of new medicines for patients suffering from cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases? Perfect, your next challenge might be this role in the Automation & Assay team at AstraZeneca!
The arena:
We are now recruiting a Senior Scientist to join the Automation & Assays team in Bioscience technology within Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (Early CVRM) in our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Automation & Assay team uses advanced automation platforms for molecular biology assays to enable the delivery of high-quality data to build a detailed understanding of pharmacological response and mode of action for e.g. small molecules, oligos, and antibodies as therapeutic drugs in our pipeline projects across the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism disease areas.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
As a Senior Scientist, you will primarily process tissue samples using cell surface protein enrichment techniques for proteomics to provide experimental support to our drug discovery programs, development and characterisation, and optimisation of new models.
There will be a possibility to be part of building automated methods for sample preparation for proteomics analysis.
Responsibilities include:
• Tissue samples using cell surface protein enrichment techniques for proteomics
• Potentially take part in the assay and method development using advanced automated platforms
• Independent planning and execution of experiments, troubleshooting and timely reporting/presentation of data according to agreed timelines.
• Join further model development activities to support drug projects with biomarker and molecular assays for resolving mechanisms of action, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
• Effectively communicate and collaborate across the Early CVRM and with the key stakeholders in other functions.
Essential Requirements:
• For the Senior Scientist role: PhD or a Master's degree + 4 years of relevant experience
• Background in Molecular Biology, Biomedical, Pharmacology, Biochemistry or a related discipline with significant practical experience.
• Extensive experience in molecular and cellular biology techniques and in particular, protein assays and sample preparation
• Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis
• Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
Desirable Experiences and abilities:
• Processing of biological samples for proteomic analysis
• Knowledge of Proteomics
• Independent technical capability with assay development
• Innovative mindset with a drive for scientific excellence and continuous improvement.
• Experience in automation technology such as robotic liquid handler
• Proven ability to provide technical leadership and guidance to others.
• Experience of the pharmaceutical industry
• Scientific visibility and leadership through project contributions and scientific publications.
Soft skills:
• Effectively communicate and collaborate in a matrix team setting to implement technical solutions
• Excellent interpersonal skills and excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing
• Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery
So, what's next?
Are you ready to bring innovative ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
