Senior Sap S/4hana Conversion Expert

About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced S/4HANA Conversion Expert with strong techno-functional SAP Finance (FICO) expertise to support a complex ECC to S/4HANA system conversion within a large retail environment. You will work hands-on across conversion cycles, Finance data migration, and simplification items, collaborating closely with technical teams, architects, and business stakeholders in an integration-heavy landscape with strict downtime constraints (including near-zero downtime concepts).
Job DescriptionIdentify and resolve pre-conversion inconsistencies across General Ledger, Asset Accounting, and Material Ledger
Drive Simplification Item evaluation and remediation, with a focus on Finance and retail-specific processes
Translate business requirements into functional and technical specifications
Troubleshoot Finance-related issues across conversion cycles (sandbox, development, dress rehearsals, mock conversions)
Collaborate with ABAP, Basis, and Data Migration teams to resolve conversion errors, performance issues, and custom code adaptations
Work across connected retail systems such as POS, OMS, merchandising, eCommerce, warehouse/logistics, and external suppliers
Assess impacted ECC integrations and drive interface remediation and redesign aligned with S/4HANA architecture and best practices
Define conversion test strategies, including unit tests, end-to-end tests, finance reconciliation, and cutover mock cycles
Execute data reconciliation, validate financial statements, and perform root-cause analysis of discrepancies
Lead finance-specific cutover activities in alignment with the overall program plan
Contribute to design advisory forums, data migration boards, and conversion working groups
Provide guidance to stakeholders, functional analysts, and technical teams
Produce conversion documentation such as designs, data maps, troubleshooting logs, reconciliation reports, post-migration controls, and SOPs
RequirementsDeep techno-functional SAP Finance (FICO) expertise
Hands-on experience delivering end-to-end ECC to S/4HANA system conversion projects
Strong experience with Finance data migration and financial reconciliation/validation
Experience working with Simplification Item evaluation and remediation in S/4HANA conversions
Ability to troubleshoot finance-related conversion issues across multiple conversion cycles
Proven collaboration with ABAP, Basis, and Data Migration teams in complex conversion programs
Experience working in high-volume retail environments with complex integrations and strict downtime constraints, including near-zero downtime concepts
Nice to haveExperience assessing and redesigning ECC interfaces in line with S/4HANA architecture and best practices
