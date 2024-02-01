Senior Sales Manager
HSBC is a British universal bank and financial services group headquartered in London, England. It is the largest Europe-based bank by total assets.
Within the Sweden Branch, the role of the Senior Sales Manager is to achieve revenue for the Group by originating leads, building and maintaining strategic relationships with new and existing clients in order to identify and sell innovative cash management solutions internationally.
Key elements of the role:
• To maintain and enhance existing revenue streams and develop new revenue streams by identifying and selling innovative GLCM solutions, thus maximizing commercial profitability and relationship depth.
• To be recognized as a cash management specialist with an ability to display competent knowledge of relevant products and services within the jobholders area of responsibility.
• To act as a lead sales representative on opportunities with key clients and/or deals
• Through regular client dialogues,originating leads, building and maintaining relationships with new and existing clients.
• Maintain and enhance the image of HSBC through the planning and execution of conferences, industry sector days, internal and external client road shows and active participation in industry associations
• Support development, direction and delivery of strategic initiatives
• Deliver fair outcomes for our customers and ensure own conduct maintains the orderly and transparent operation of financial markets
• Consistently role model the sales manager competencies; providing guidance and coaching to other sales managers and team members where necessary
• Geographical scope are Nordics Headquartered Companies with a strong focus on leveraging the global HSBC network Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: marco.trovo@hsbc.com Omfattning
