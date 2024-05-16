Senior Requirement Engineer - Volvo Autonomous Solutions
2024-05-16
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
What you will do:
Join us as the representative for our Automated Driver domain! You'll lead requirements and risk management at the Autonomous Transport System (ATS) level, ensuring compliance and safety. Your role shapes development by maintaining comprehensive requirement lists and handling documentation tasks, ensuring product certification.
You'll collaborate cross-functionally to identify and mitigate risks, contributing to a proactive approach for delivering a top-tier product. Additionally, occasional software development work within the Driver domain awaits. Make a real difference in a dynamic team environment!
Welcome to your future team!
At V.A.S, we're committed to pioneering Automated Driver solutions for autonomous vehicles. Our passion drives us, and professionalism and approachability define our culture. We tackle challenges with gusto, aiming for continuous improvement. Transparency and feedback fuel our growth as we work collaboratively towards our goals. Join us on this exciting journey!
Who are you?
Join our dynamic team if you share our passion for cutting-edge tech and innovative methodologies. We value continuous learning and boundary-pushing. Ideal candidates hold a degree in computer science or related fields, with hands-on experience in programming and functional development. Experience in requirement work, documentation, and risk assessment is crucial.
Knowledge of modern architecture, automotive, and CE standards is a plus. We prioritize structured work approaches and strong interpersonal skills for cross-functional collaboration. If you're ready for this journey, we want to hear from you!
What's in it for you?
Join our team at Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and shape the future of transport solutions in an exhilarating industry. As a Senior Requirement Engineer, you'll lead requirement and risk analysis efforts in the Driver domain, ensuring we surpass automotive industry standards. We pioneer cutting-edge technology, setting new benchmarks and exceeding customer expectations.
At V.A.S., we're more than coworkers; we're collaborators shaping the future. Diversity, innovation, and inclusivity define our culture, with every team member contributing to our success. We prioritize your well-being, offering flexibility and work-life balance for personal and professional fulfillment. Join us on this exciting journey!
Last application date is: 31st of May - We will be inviting for interviews continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Curious and like some more information or have any questions?
Do not hesitate to give me a call.
Peter Wells, Group Manager Driver - Control & Systems, +46 739 028845
Who we are and what we believe in
Our commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity fosters a safe, supportive workplace where everyone can thrive authentically, free from harassment and discrimination. We strive to remove entry barriers, encouraging all to apply regardless of meeting every qualification.
Joining Volvo Group offers a chance to impact modern life globally, shaping efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions across various sectors. With nearly 100,000 empowered individuals, there are endless career opportunities within our leading brands and entities.
As part of Volvo Group, Volvo Autonomous Solutions drives the development and sales of autonomous transport solutions for on- and off-road segments. We combine tech expertise and customer solutions to innovate transport offerings, meeting growing demand. We seek innovative, committed individuals to join us in creating solutions that enhance safety, flexibility, and productivity. Ersättning
