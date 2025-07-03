Senior Quantitative Analyst
About Abios
Abios is a Stockholm-based esports data provider, founded in 2013. We distribute industry-leading esports data and technology across the globe. Our customers include world-famous esports teams, search engines, and sportsbooks. We provide our customers with data APIs, data visualisation iframes and odds on top of which they can build the next generation of esports products.
Being a tech scaleup, our engineering team has a significant business impact and makes important decisions for the direction of our company. We work in small agile teams with clear missions and end-to-end ownership of our product development, utilising a modern tech stack to create novel data-based esports products.
Role description
Our quantitative analysis team face a lot of novel and interesting challenges. We are looking for someone who is driven by the challenge of building robust and performant models and applications, where "best in class" is the given standard to go by. It is also important that you are open to new challenges and have the willingness to learn from colleagues as well as research new topics.
We are a tight-knit team who works closely together to solve novel and complex problems in sports modelling. Many esports games have complicated match structures which are not seen in ordinary sports modelling. Consequently, we are looking for someone that is communicative and open to both helping colleagues and ask for help and input, as needed. As a senior quant, it is also your responsibility to drive modelling and development practices in the team. This includes introducing new methods and frameworks that ensure high product quality as well as coaching less senior team members.
To be able to work efficiently as a part of our team, we would like to see that you have some practical experience in a few of these areas (personal or professional).
Sports (Esports) models
Probability theory, stochastic processes and estimations thereof
Bayesian inference
Python, R, SQL (Golang is a big plus)
Efficient Monte Carlo methods (e.g. variance reduction methods)
What we can offer you:
Culture
Abios is an esports startup at its core, with employees sharing a love for esports and gaming. As such, our Stockholm office has gaming computers and consoles, perfect for in-house tournaments or an after-work CS2 full-stack. For those interested, there are events on the social calendar including exercise days, breakfast on Fridays and after work with colleagues.
Work-life balance
We care about our employees' well-being and recognize that life can be unpredictable. To help everyone balance work and personal life, we offer the flexibility to work from home one day per week, whenever needed.
Compensation
Our competitive salaries and benefits include a generous parental leave program, health benefits and pension. We offer 30 days of paid leave a year because we believe everyone deserves a healthy work-life balance.
Learning
We believe in the continued learning and development of all our colleagues. This is why we have access to extensive learning/educational materials via providers such as LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda). We also look positively at people aspiring to try out new roles in the company.
Office
Our brand-new offices are located near Torsplan, complete with different complimentary beverages and snacks in the fridge, new shuffleboard and calm open office spaces. There are also several smaller rooms to work in peace, and meeting rooms named after popular esports genres (FPS is the largest one).
