Senior Project Manager IT Infrastructure - Lindab
2024-12-20
Lindab is seeking an experienced and proactive Senior Project Manager to lead a fundamental modernization initiative within our IT infrastructure. This role offers the opportunity to drive a comprehensive transformation, ensuring our IT environment becomes more secure, scalable, and cost-effective to support Lindab's growth and operational needs.
As the Senior Project Manager, you will manage the entire project lifecycle-from initial procurement and design through integration, migration, and deployment. This initiative will impact core business operations across Lindab's European sites, modernizing our IT infrastructure to create a streamlined and future-ready environment.
This is a unique opportunity to play a key role in a major transformation within an international setting. If you are driven to lead impactful projects and contribute to Lindab's journey forward, we'd love to hear from you!
Main responsibilities
Managing Complex IT Projects: Lead and oversee large-scale transformations, migrations, implementations, and upgrades of IT infrastructure. This including servers, applications, computers, and networks.
Coordination with Technical and Operational Specialists: Collaborate with IT technical teams, local IT teams across European sites, and project-manage activities to ensure successful migration and deployment.
Strategic Planning and Procurement: Participate in and lead procurement processes, creating specific requirement specifications to support further design and implementation phases.
Tools and Processes: With our Project Office still under development, you are expected to bring your expertise in project tools and processes and independently drive your work based on your knowledge and experience.
Oversee end-to-end project delivery: For complex IT infrastructure initiatives, ensuring smooth integration and implementation of cutting-edge technologies across diverse platforms.
Manage vendor relationships and procurement processes: Ensuring the selection of optimal solutions and services while controlling costs and adhering to project timelines.
Monitor project progress and performance: Proactively identifying issues and driving solutions to keep projects on track and meet strategic objectives.
Foster collaboration and communication: Encourge collaboration between internal teams and external partners, ensuring alignment and promoting a results-driven, solution-oriented approach.
Previous experience and competencies
6+ years of experience managing IT projects, with at least 5 years in transformations, migrations, implementations, or upgrades in complex IT environments, particularly in an international setting.
5+ years of experience in developing requirement specifications and leading verification processes with involved resources.
Proven experience in working with enterprise solutions as well as production-oriented environments and solutions.
Comfortable working within distributed and integrated system environments, including third-party vendors and other service providers.
Demonstrated success in applying well-established project methodologies; certification is an advantage.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following skills:
Strong ability to communicate and collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Strong capability to organize and prioritize in complex project environments to ensure project goals are met efficiently.
You thrive in a team setting, fostering strong relationships both with colleagues within the project group and with external partners.
Adaptive and innovative in problem-solving with a clear focus on results.
Approachable and pragmatic, focusing on contributing to the success and growth of the entire company.
Join us at Lindab and become part of a transformation journey in IT infrastructure that will support our business for years to come!
Additional information
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö or Grevie, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub and at Lindabs request, all inquiries regarding this position will be handled by A-hub and Gabriella Freij Ersättning
