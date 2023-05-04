Senior Project Manager
2023-05-04
Is your next step to lead world-leading projects in the road to carbon neutrality 2030?
At Heidelberg Materials, we've been contributing to progress for 150 years. With more than 51,000 employees at almost 3,000 sites in over 50 countries, we're one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. Our products and services are used in the construction of houses, infrastructure, commercial and industrial facilities.
At the centre of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We're front runner on the road to carbon neutrality and circular economy in the building materials industry.
For our project organization in Business Line Cement Sweden we are looking for a Senior Project Manager for large investment projects in the cement industry.
As a Senior Project Manager, you will develop, manage, and lead midsize and large-scale capex projects at our Slite cement plant and enforcing and living our mission of carbon neutrality in 2030.
Your place of work will be in Slite, Sweden, and you will report to the Technical Director of Business Line Cement Northern Europe. Slite Plant is one of the largest, most effective and environmental friendly cement plants in Europe. Health and safety as well as sustainability is very important to us. People tend to thrive and develop thru their career in the group. We offer:
• Attractive compensation including bonus
• Flexible and hybrid working models
• 30 days vacation, plus approximately 55 hours to use or to convert to pension
• Individual onboarding program and continous competence development
• Company health management, such as optional health control, wellness programs
• Company pension plan and insurances
• Subsidized lunch and health promotion
• Help to relocate
Your challenge
You will be a key to the success of our Carbon Capture and Storage project at our Slite Cement Plant. The team is a strong experienced multicultural team and you will manage a multidiscipline project team effort. There is a close collaboration between the project, site manager and the plant permit process manager.
You...
• are responsible to plan, coordinate and execute necessary modifications, technical improvements and infrastructure requirements to the existing cement plant e.g. to our kiln lines, raw mill among others.
• coordinate the interfaces from an operational/plant perspective with the ongoing CCS project both with the Project Managers as well as the Project 's Engineering Team Manager and align the activitites. There will also be a close work with the company internal engineering team, Competence Center Cement (CCC).
• Proactively manage health & safety of employees and continuosly improve the companys 's health & safety performance
• Conduct scenario assessments and studies for midsize and large-scale investment projects (20-100 mEuro)
• Calculate investment budgets for midsize and large-scale projects for different stages
• Conduct cost and time controlling, project progress reporting and steering committee reporting
• Evaluate technical and commercial offers and select suppliers and lead the procurement and contracting process
Travels will be part of the role.
Your profile
• You have a university degree in engineering or equivalent
• You have at least 8 years of professional experience in the cement industry or equivalent
• You have demonstrated experience of leading midsize and large-scale investment projects (5-50m Euro) in an international environment, work experience in different countries is required
• You have a wide knowledge in cement plant engineering and operation and a strong entrepreneurial thinking and acting is a must
• You have a high social competence, excellent team spirit and intercultural understanding
• Strong team building and people management skills are required
• You have very good English skills, Swedish language skills are an advantage
• You have sound risk management skills
Application
This is a full time employment starting as soon as possible. Let us know you are interested as soon as possible but no later than 1:st of June. Please don 't hesitate to contact us for more information.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
Jenny Wallin Sander, HR Manager jenny.sander@heidelbergmaterials.com +46708562366
