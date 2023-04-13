Senior Production Technician
Northvolt Ett AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-04-13
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Some of Europe's largest companies have put their faith in Northvolt because they know our green batteries can make a real difference. But we need people like you to help us drive this mission forward. This is your chance to play an important role creating Europe's first large-scale battery factory.
Time has come to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Skellefteå and is looking for process operators to all parts of our production. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free society.
About the job
The main duty of a Production Technician is to keep an eye on the performance of the equipment and provide technical assistance for the production units in their designated area. They play a vital role in ensuring the units run safely, adhere to environmental regulations and permits, maintain quality standards, reach production goals, and operate at optimal efficiency
About the team
You will be part of a team were each and everyone counts to make this a success. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the world 's most equal and including workplace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Support unit goals for safety, environmental, quality, production, and cost
Monitor and optimize production quality, rates, and yields, and strive to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE)
Provide technical support and solutions for unit production
Review production status and plans with operators and managers
Use multiple tools to troubleshoot complex issues (LIMS, SEEQ, ABB800xA, etc.)
Develop and implement key unit improvement projects
Support start-up and commissioning efforts
Initiate or review management of change documentation
Support investigations and root cause analysis
Participate in site audits and process hazard analysis
Represent the operations department as needed
Support accounting of material inventories and transfers
Support the training of new operators in standard operation procedures
Develope Standard Operation Procedures for the designated area.
Relocation services
If you live outside Skellefteå or Sweden today, we offer relocation services to our employees and their families. We support the process of immigration, home finding, schooling, spouse support, and much more. We will provide you with more information about this during the first call with the recruiter. We also have teams to support you with all you need to know regarding Swedish tax systems, parental leave, pension, and more.
In other words - we'll help out when needed!
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent or minimum 3 years experience in a chemical manufacturing plant, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, etc., preferably with 1 year of relevant education after gymnasium.
Practical knowledge concerning design and operation of common process equipment such as pumps, blowers, heat exchangers, piping, etc.
Basic instrumentation knowledge (e.g. level, flow, pressure, etc.)
Desire to work in an operating unit on a day to day issues and identify / solve long term problems.
Proven record of working with production operators, managers, maintenance technicians, etc.
Excellent software and computer skills.
Ability to manage multiple projects, priorities, and goals.
Self-Driven and goal oriented. Encourages teamwork.
Fluent in English written and oral. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
7652942