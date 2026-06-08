Tech Lead - Backend
Paranex AB / Datajobb / Nacka Visa alla datajobb i Nacka
2026-06-08
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paranex AB i Nacka
About Us:
At Paranex, we are building the future of customer service on a foundation of proven success. Based in Stockholm, our team is developing next-generation AI agents powered by the real-world data and technology of an established, live platform. We offer the agility of a start-up with the reliability of a proven solution.
Role Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Tech Lead - Backend to join our dynamic tech team. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in architecting, developing and maintaining cutting-edge software solutions, with a primary focus on our backend systems. Your key responsibilities will encompass all aspects of the software development lifecycle, ensuring the delivery of robust, scalable, and innovative solutions. While your core focus will be backend architecture, your broad expertise in development will ensure seamless integration and the successful delivery of high-quality software products.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain secure, scalable, and high-performance backend systems, including APIs and databases.
Provide technical direction and mentorship to developers, coaching them on coding standards, best practices and system design.
Conduct code reviews, approve merge requests (MRs) and maintain high code quality through automated testing and CI/CD practices.
Identify, analyse and resolve complex technical issues, including debugging defects, performance bottlenecks and production incidents.
Collaborate with product managers, designers and developers to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Lead refinement sessions, break down technical work into tasks with clear acceptance criteria and provide estimates.
Support project planning and delivery by aligning tasks with team capacity, managing the development board and participating in OKR planning.
Continuously evaluate new technologies to improve system efficiency and document technical specifications and architecture decisions.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related technical field (or equivalent professional experience).
7 + years experience with .NET C#
Experience developing and maintaining real-time CRM systems and AI-powered agents.
Experienced with automated testing (unit, integration).
Good understanding of containerization and Docker.
Good understanding of SOLID principles and Clean Code.
Good understanding of cloud-based systems (AWS, Azure, etc.)
Fluency in English.
The following skills would also be an advantage:
Infrastructure as Code (AWS CloudFormation, Terraform, Ansible, etc.)
Event driven architectures (EDA)
Modular and Microservice based architectures
Real time communication (Websockets)
Domain Driven Design (DDD)
Event Sourcing
Test Driven Development (TDD)
NoSql databases (MongoDb)
Our Approach to Software Development:
We value collaboration and proactive problem-solving.
We work closely with business experts to ensure our solutions meet both problem and solution scopes effectively.
We practise Domain-Driven Design (DDD), emphasising DDD strategic patterns (ubiquitous language, bounded contexts, event modelling) to build and deliver software tailored to business needs.
We embrace DevOps as a culture, where the development team actively participates in all aspects of software development, from conception to delivery, monitoring, and maintenance.
We adhere to Agile principles and prioritise quick responses to changing business needs.
We follow a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery process (CI/CD) with trunk-based development. Automated testing (unit, integration, and end-to-end) is integral to our approach, along with strategies like feature toggles, canary releases, and a build-once deliver-anywhere approach.
Why Join Paranex?
Join us in shaping the future of AI-powered customer service. You will work alongside experienced engineers and domain experts in a high-impact environment where your technical decisions directly influence the product. We offer a flexible working setup with a hybrid model in central Stockholm, strong opportunities for growth and competitive compensation.
We'd love to hear from you, send us your CV and become part of Paranex. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08
Send your CV with a short introduction of yourself to sara@paranex.ai
E-post: sara@paranex.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paranex AB
(org.nr 559573-8476), https://paranex.ai/
Ormingeringen 49 A (visa karta
)
132 33 SALTSJÖ-BOO Jobbnummer
9953712