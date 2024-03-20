Senior Production Technician
2024-03-20
Job scope
High level purpose of function.
The main duty of a Production Technician is to keep an eye on the performance of the equipment and provide technical assistance for the production units in their designated area. They play a vital role in ensuring the units run safely, adhere to environmental regulations and permits, maintain quality standards, reach production goals, and operate at optimal efficiency.
Key responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities.
• Support unit goals for safety, environmental, quality, production, and cost
• Monitor and optimize production quality, rates, and yields, and strive to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE)
• Provide technical support and solutions for unit production
• Review production status and plans with operators and managers
• Use multiple tools to troubleshoot complex issues (LIMS, SEEQ, ABB800xA, etc.)
• Develop and implement key unit improvement projects
• Support start-up and commissioning efforts
• Initiate or review management of change documentation
• Support investigations and root cause analysis
• Participate in site audits and process hazard analysis
• Represent the operations department as needed
• Support accounting of material inventories and transfers
• Support the training of new operators in standard operation procedures
• Develop Standard Operation Procedures for the designated area.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and experience
• Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent or minimum 3 years experience in a chemical manufacturing plant, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper or similar
• Practical knowledge concerning design and operation of common process equipment such as pumps, blowers, heat exchangers, piping, etc.
• Basic instrumentation knowledge (e.g. level, flow, pressure, etc.)
• Desire to work in an operating unit on a day to day issues and identify / solve long term problems.
• Proven record of working with production operators, managers, maintenance technicians, etc.
Specific skills
• Excellent software and computer skills.
• Fluent in English written and oral.
Personal success factors
• Ability to manage multiple projects, priorities, and goals.
• Self-Driven and goal oriented.
Encourages teamwork.
