Senior Product Manager Chromatography
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2025-07-09
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Product Manager Chromatography is responsible for leading the development of a Chromatography product offering focused specifically on viral vectors by providing multi-functional leadership and strategic direction for the portfolio. This role is responsible for ownership of the products from product launch to organizational readiness and product/service delivery and will work collaboratively with the commercial teams, supply chain, quality and R&D to drive the short and long-term goal of the business. Additionally, this position will focus on evaluating our existing portfolio and developing organic and inorganic strategies to expand and drive incremental growth.
This position reports to the Sr. Director Viral Vector Product Management and is part of the Viral Vector Business Unit. The role will be an on-site role in Uppsala, Sweden or Marlborough, US.
What you will do:
Demonstrate cross functional leadership to execute the vision and strategy of the chromatography product portfolio.
Define market requirements and synthesize customer input by conducting VOC and market research to understand key market trends, use cases, customer requirements, user and buyer persona and competitive activities across geographies and market segments.
Work closely with R&D to define product requirements for new product development and improvement on existing products. Work closely with Marketing and Commercial to define go-to-market strategy for global product launch activities including positioning, value proposition, sales training, collateral and demand generation strategies.
Identify market trends and opportunities in the viral vector chromatography landscape. Support external evaluation, open innovation and potential internal and external collaborations to enable a complete product offering.
Establish and maintain strong working relationships with commercial team members, to ensure product offerings and positioning are meeting critical customer needs.
Be the business expert on Viral Vector Chromatography. Function as the point of contact for questions and problem solving for internal business partners and external customers.
Who you are:
Domain expert with a Master's or PhD (preferable) and MBA (preferable) with 5+ years of relevant experience in Viral Vector downstream processing.
Experience in Product Management, including: market trends/analysis, NPI process, product roadmap development, product life-cycle management.
Team oriented - ability to motivate and work well with diverse, cross-functional teams and proven ability to work globally.
Demonstrated analytical skills, business acumen, learning agility, network leadership and stretched experience as well as passion for continuous improvement
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
