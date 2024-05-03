Senior Product Manager
Join the growing product team as a Senior Product Manager for SeenThis new product innovation, Storylines.
Our vision is to create a faster internet with a smart footprint, enabling better and higher-quality online content. We would love to have you join us on that quest!
About the Product: Storylines
Storylines is a low-weight video player implemented on publishers' websites, utilizing vertical video to attract a new generation of readers to editorial content. This innovative approach increases reader engagement and video views by repurposing existing content for Instagram & TikTok. Additionally, it generates unique vertical video ad inventory for publishers, powered by SeenThis adaptive streaming technology. Storylines have recently launched with key partners, and we are now focused on further development and scaling.
About the Team
We are expanding the Storylines team to expedite the product's market entry. Alongside this new role, the team currently comprises an additional Senior Product Manager (responsible for commercial packaging and implementation at new clients), a Commercial Lead, and two dedicated developers. As we onboard more publishers, additional team members specializing in customer technical support will be added. The team collaborates closely with the Chief Product Officer and other departments such as commercial &marketing.
About the Role
As Senior Product Manager, you will lead the product development of Storylines, ensuring alignment between the tech and commercial aspects of the team. Your responsibilities include:
Shaping the Storylines product roadmap, vision, and strategy in collaboration with the team
Collaborating closely with key publisher partners to optimize existing modules, establish additional vertical video inventory, and explore and develop potential new modules to enhance the product offering
Foster strong relationships with key publisher partners to facilitate clear communication and successful product adoption
Integrating feedback from the commercial/scaling team into the product roadmap
Continuously improving and optimizing our ways of working, fostering an agile, positive, encouraging, and inclusive environment
Establishing the foundations for accelerating SeenThis's path to becoming a global player with clients and employees worldwide
Who You Are
We believe the ideal candidate is visionary and innovative, but not afraid to get stuff done. You have a strong passion for product development, technology, and agile ways of working. Specifically, we are looking for someone who:
Is fluent in Swedish (able to engage in professional settings with publishers)
Holds a Bachelor's/Master's degree or equivalent in business administration, marketing, computer science, or engineering
Has over 5 years of experience in product development, with a proven track record of bringing new, innovative products to market
Possesses a customer-centric mindset and has experience working closely with customers, preferably in a B2B context
Has experience working with and leading cross-functional teams (e.g., design, engineering, marketing)
Is an excellent communicator who can effectively engage with internal stakeholders, external partners, and C-level executives
Demonstrates exceptional people skills and is thoughtful, structured, and flexible in their approach
Exhibits open-mindedness, curiosity, solution orientation, positivity, inclusivity, and empathy
Furthermore, it's a plus if you:
Have experience with media agencies
Have experience working at/with publishers
Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
