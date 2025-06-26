Senior Product Manager - Product Development
Silex Microsystems AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2025-06-26
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry, delivering customized solutions for top-tier clients in industries like pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and automotive. As a Senior Product Manager, you'll help bring cutting-edge MEMS technologies from concept to market. Would you like to know more about Silex and what we do? Read more here.
This job will be posted over the summer holidays, and we will start processing applications at the beginning of August.
The Team
The Product Development team steps in where the Sales team leaves off, working closely with customers to transform innovative ideas into functional, production-ready products. We focus on delivering exceptional results during the concept and prototype phases, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations.
We're a collaborative team of nearly 40 members, including Product Managers, CAD Engineers, and Process Design Engineers. Knowledge-sharing and teamwork are central to how we operate.
The role
As a Senior Product Manager, you'll take ownership of developing custom MEMS products in close collaboration with our customers and Silex's Process Engineers. You'll guide the journey from concept through early production, ensuring the product meets the customer's vision while setting up scalable production processes. This development cycle may span a few months to several years and results in products used across industries like Telecom, Life Sciences & Medical, Industrial & Automotive, and Consumer Devices.
This role combines project management and technical expertise. As prototypes enter processing, you'll often spend time in our cleanroom, or coordinating analyses of wafers with a junior colleague.
You'll report to a Group Manager within Product Development and work cross-functionally within Silex, as well as externally with customers. To ensure a strong start, you'll receive hands-on training from an experienced colleague to familiarize you with our development process and tools.
Your responsibilities Act as the primary point of contact for customers during product development.
Take technical ownership of new MEMS products.
Lead failure analysis and troubleshooting activities.
Drive process development, improvements, and documentation.
Manage delivery plans, order portfolios, and contribute to strategic planning.
Collaborate closely with internal teams and external stakeholders.
What we're looking for Master's degree or PhD in Engineering, ideally with coursework in Material Physics, Nanotechnology, MEMS, or Material Chemistry.
Experience with MEMS or CMOS technology through work or academic research.
Strong communication skills and the ability to discuss technical topics in English, Swedish is considered highly beneficial as a lot of internal documentation is written in Swedish.
Previous experience in customer-facing roles.
Several years of experience in production environments, preferably in project management or process engineering roles.
Familiarity with cleanroom or lab-based work.
To succeed in the role, we also think that you are A clear and adaptable communicator, able to engage both colleagues and customers
Organized and methodical in how you drive projects forward
Curious and eager to deepen your expertise in MEMS
Business-minded and focused on delivering value to customers
About the recruitment process
Due to our summer break, you can expect to hear from us regarding your application by mid-August. To apply, simply upload your CV or LinkedIn-profile and answer a few short questions.
Our recruitment process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic ability assessment, as well as reference checks. Before employment, we also conduct a background check and drug screening. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silexmicrosystems.com/ Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9406250