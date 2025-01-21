Senior Product Designer
About us at HomeQ: We're a fast-growing scale-up company recently acquired by the leading marketplace operator in the Nordics, Schibsted. As Sweden's largest marketplace for first-hand residential rentals, HomeQ stands at the forefront of bringing together tenants and real estate companies.
Team Dynamics & Workstyle: At HomeQ, we believe in the power of collaboration and autonomy by using the Shape-Up methodology. Our teams are small, self-sufficient units comprising a backend engineer, a frontend engineer, and a product designer. Working on projects we call 'pitches', you'll be given the freedom to define, implement, and refine solutions in 6-week cycles. It's a place where your creativity can flourish and your solutions can transform the real estate industry.
Your Role & Experience: As a Senior Product Designer, you will be the driving force behind our product's design and user experience. This means leading product design projects end-to-end & engaging in and driving user research initiatives, including surveys and direct user interaction. You'll be working closely with developers to foster a seamless integration of design and development. We're looking for someone with:
Over 5 years of experience as a Product Designer, preferably in a software product team
A track record of working closely with technical teams
Experience with Figma
Fluency in speaking/writing inSwedish & English
Bonus points: would be management experience and a background in startups or scale-ups
Desirable Qualifications:
Your problem-solving skills are paramount
You're driven, eager to push boundaries and bring new ideas to life
Independence is your strength; you thrive when given the space to innovate
A bachelor's or master's degree is nice to have, but not a requirement
Why Choose HomeQ?
Enjoy creative freedom in a start-up setting with financial security from Schibsted
Be part of Sweden's leading digital marketplace for residential rentals
Work in agile, autonomous teams - your ideas matter and make an impact
Embrace freedom in problem-solving and creativity
Enjoy a work environment that values innovation and personal growth
