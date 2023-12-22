Senior Process Quality Specialist
Job scope
Senior Process Quality Specialist for Electrode, Stacking and Cell Assembly or Formation & Ageing in battery cell manufacturing. Provides knowledge and guidance in his field of expertise, drives/supports problem solving of complex issues and improvement projects
• Key responsibilities
• Provide expert technology and quality knowledge of manufacturing processes and products
• Creation of Control plan with participation in FMEA analysis. Facilitate continuous updating of PFMEAs by working in multidisciplinary teams with process engineering, R&D etc.
• Monitoring and analysis of complex data with the help of statistical process control tools
• Monitoring and analysis of internal and external quality problems
• Drive problem solving and root cause analysis
• Propose and/or drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilizing six sigma methodology
• Transfer actions and lessons learned between products and production lines. Integrate external lessons into preventive or corrective actions.
• Quality stakeholder in change management
• Train production and process quality employees and support development of production documentation, e.g. work instructions
• Be part of equipment commissioning team and deliver acceptance testing and qualification milestones of new process equipment and installation of additional production lines. Quality stakeholder in process and product gate reviews.
• any other duties and responsibilities required to deliver on company objectives
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: N
• Direct reports: N
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
• MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
• 5+ years of relevant work experience in similar role within high volume assembly/production, e.g. battery, automotive, pharma
• 3+ years of relevant knowledge and detailed work experience with specific battery cell manufacturing processes
• Proven knowledge about FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, SPC, MSA, Data analysis with statistical tools, drawings and special characteristics
• Expert in problem solving process, 8D, 5Why, Ishikawa, Pareto.
• Knowledge of quality requirements and standards of the automotive industry (IATF 16949, VDA standards)
• Experience in automotive industry
• Certified lean six sigma green or black belt
• Internal auditor certification for ISO9001 or VDA6.3
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Highly organized and results driven
• Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office, experienced in using data analysis software, e.g. Minitab
• An eye for detail
• Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Personal success factors
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Customer focused
• Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
• Passionate & purpose driven
• Excellent communication skills across all levels of the organization
