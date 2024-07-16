Senior Process Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-16
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Engineers to join our bold project team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in designing the expansion of one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Senior Process Engineer will be the overall responsible engineer for equipment design after purchase order, FAT at the supplier site all the way to commissioning and process engineering before handover to manufacturing. They will be the liaison between the commissioning lessons learned being translated into future improved design.
Senior Process Engineer will be responsible for working with the suppliers and a cross functional NV team to deliver the detailed design of cutting-edge manufacturing equipment all the way through FAT, lead commissioning and provide guidance and directions to launch support teams.
This role will allow you to contribute to the launch of cell manufacturing equipment take your current understanding of the equipment and process and utilize it to pave the way for future upgrades and designs.
This role requires the ability to collaborate with multiple different teams and personalities, time management skills, design experience, commissioning experience, organizational skills, problem solving skills and willingness to step into and lead commissioning when needed. Deep understanding of the process steps involved in cell manufacturing is not mandatory but a plus.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Own and lead commissioning activities on site and support handover to manufacturing
Lead detailed design and process engineering from PO to FAT for manufacturing equipment
Lead design reviews and FMEAs with suppliers and approve machine design concepts, technical drawings and documentation
Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and CE standards are met
Develop and issue DOEs and schedule process and equipment trials at supplier and NV manufacturing
Lead the definition and release of standards for manufacturing processes
HAZOP completion
Train and guide new process engineers and support functions
Translate lessons learned during commissioning and production ramp up into design upgrades for expansion
The person we are looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
At least 5+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design and engineering related fields
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
Specific Skills/Abilities
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Highly organized and result-driven
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Extremely detail oriented
Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Passionate & purpose-driven
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work in a international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Excellent English written and oral skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://www.northvolt.com/
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8802694