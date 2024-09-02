Senior Performance Marketing Manager
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
If performance marketing is your passion, you are excited about data-driven growth, have an extensive knowledge of the mobile advertising ecosystem and always strive to learn more and develop your skills - join our Stockholm UA team to work on our flagship Angry Birds 2!
We are looking for a Senior Performance Marketing Manager who will work closely with the Performance Marketing Lead to execute our User Acquisition strategy alongside a team of performance marketers. Your core responsibility will be to leverage your performance marketing expertise in order to grow the game's new and re-engaged users acquisition efforts, supported by our multimillion dollar budget. You will join a vibrant performance marketing craft, have the opportunity to mentor others and collaborate with a wide variety of crafts.
Our team is located in our Stockholm studio, which follows a hybrid working model with 2 days spent together in the office per week.
You will have impact and fun at work by doing:
Collaborating closely with the UA Lead to execute our strategy for Angry Birds 2 and grow our engaged user base
Managing networks and campaigns, as well as owning every aspect about them (budget, analytics etc.)
Driving a relentless culture of experimentation on your UA channels, while also ideating and establishing user acquisition funnels on new platforms
Supervising and mentoring the 2 more junior UA team members and helping the UA team by providing analytical and strategic support on how to operate a flawless campaign-mix
Reporting about our performance marketing operations to your close stakeholders in an insightful yet concise manner
Being on the lookout to maximise growth opportunities by collaborating with cross functional teams (Marketing, Community, Creative, Product, Analytics)
Contributing to the creative ideation and production process by providing relevant insights to our Marketing Creative Lead, based on the assets' performance and your knowledge of the market
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Solid working experience of 5+ years in mobile games and/or app user acquisition
Demonstrated ability to effectively manage and optimise multi-million dollar acquisition budgets
Wide understanding of UA strategies and channels outside of tracked marketing
Proven ability to partner with cross-functional teams: Product, Finance, Creative and Business Intelligence/ Data Engineering
Balance of data skills and understanding of creatives
Excellent managerial, communication, interpersonal and presentation skill
Growth mindset when you are never satisfied with status-quo, always striving to improve and learn, encouraging teams and colleagues to do the same
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Experience of managing a performance marketers or a track record of successful mentorship and training of more junior colleagues
Deeper understanding of mobile marketing ad tech: game measurement tools, attribution providers, programmatic advertising, fraud
Experience of executing a successful Retargeting strategy
Programming skills such as SQL to help you get the answers you need from your own queries, or Python and Javascript (& alike) to help you optimise and/or automate your work flows
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to meeting you!
