Senior Optical Design Coordinator
2026-01-21
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will work in an advanced engineering environment focused on optical and camera systems for automotive applications. In this role, you act as a technical interface between optical systems experts and the application project organization, supporting customer-facing technical discussions while keeping quality, feasibility, and business impact in mind.
The assignment centers on clarifying camera assumptions of use (AoU) for both the camera and its installation in the vehicle. You will collaborate closely with internal experts and support technical alignment with external stakeholders such as OEMs and suppliers.
Job DescriptionServe as the main technical point of contact from optical systems toward the application project in meetings and technical discussions with OEMs, Tier-1s, and Tier-2s.
Lead and coordinate customer-specific technical investigations and optical design activities together with internal expert teams.
Provide optical design clarifications, contribute to design concepts, and advise on solutions aligned with customer needs.
Support activities after RFQ, including troubleshooting, responding to technical inquiries, and conducting customer-specific design reviews.
Maintain and update documentation such as project records, technical specifications, camera AoUs, supplier agreements, and customer communication.
Drive alignment on sensor performance topics between stakeholders (e.g., sensor supplier and camera supplier).
Coordinate investigations related to reflection properties and light trap surface characteristics and support technical agreements with customers.
Align expectations with camera suppliers regarding optical characterization and data to be delivered for prototype cameras.
Investigate OEM suggestions impacting opto-mechanical integration (e.g., windshield heating wires and geometry constraints) and support test vehicle configuration decisions.
Ensure work packages from application projects are captured and prioritized in the relevant optical systems backlog.
RequirementsMaster's degree in Engineering, Physics, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field with 10+ years of systems engineering experience in optics (or related experience).
OR PhD in a relevant field with 8+ years of systems engineering experience in optics (or related experience).
Strong technical competence in optics and camera systems, with the ability to explain and clarify assumptions of use (AoU) in customer-facing contexts.
Proven ability to work independently, prioritize ambiguous tasks, and drive investigations to conclusion.
Experience leading and coordinating cross-functional technical work, including guiding other team members.
Strong verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to convey complex technical topics and support negotiations and alignment.
Nice to haveExperience working with OEMs and supplier ecosystems (Tier-1/Tier-2) in technical design reviews and alignment forums.
Experience with automotive camera installation considerations and opto-mechanical constraints.
Application
