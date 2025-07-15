Senior Modelling Engineer
This role is within the GPU Modelling Team, where we have a great opportunity for an experienced developer. Our models are written in C++ and implement in detail the micro-architecture of our GPU products. They are extensively used by teams within Arm for different use cases and are delivered to external partners.
We are a distributed team, and this position is open for our office in Lund, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
What You'll Do
Develop and maintain C++ models of GPU micro-architectures.
Take ownership of specific model components and features.
Debug and correlate model behavior against hardware.
Work closely with hardware, verification, and software teams worldwide.
Contribute to the quality and performance of next-generation GPUs.
If you would like to craft the future of energy-efficient devices, this is the place to be!
Required Skills and Experience :
We are looking for someone with
a Bachelors, Masters or PhD (e.g. computer science, electrical engineering or a related field)
excellent knowledge of C++ programming
good understanding of computer architecture
experience with UNIX environment
good English communication (both written and verbal)
We would be happy if you could explain in a cover letter how your background matches the required skills and experience.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Knowledge of GPUs, computer graphics, or modelling platforms (e.g. SystemC) is a plus.
In Return:
All Arm employees are provided with the needed training to succeed in their respective roles. As well as a friendly and high-performing working environment, we offer a competitive reward package including annual bonus, RSUs, healthcare, wellness support and supplementary pension. Also, social events are organised within the company on regular basis.
