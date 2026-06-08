MEP Project Site Engineer
Hochtief Infrastructure Gmbh Tyskland Sverige Filial / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
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MEP Project Site Engineer
Ready to contribute to one of our Stockholm-area projects? We're offering an exciting opportunity for a MEP Project Site Engineer to grow in a dynamic, international environment at our tunnel project(Citylink) directly under Stockholm.
Summary of Duties / Responsibilities
Support the MEP Manager in coordination, execution, supervision, documentation, testing and handover of MEP works.
Make sure quality, timeline, budget, and HSE goals are achieved.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare and follow up RFIs, RFAs, NCRs and technical submittals.
Prepare and track material submittals and inspection requests.
Inspect delivered materials and verify compliance with approved submittals.
Monitor daily MEP installation activities and subcontractor performance.
Participate in site inspections and coordination meetings.
Prepare daily and weekly progress reports.
Verify installation readiness prior to inspections.
Qualifications
Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
3–5 years of construction experience.
Experience with MEP installations and subcontractor coordination.
Strong reporting and documentation skills
Languages :English Fluent , Swedish is an Advantage.
HOCHTIEF is one of the world's largest construction groups globally. We are involved at all stages of construction, bridges, roads, tunnels, ports, railways, airports and facilities, as well as in conventional and renewable energy. We are just over 34,000 employees and had a sales volume of just over EUR 21 billion in 2021. More information about HOCHTIEF can be found at www.hochtief.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08
E-post: Nicole.granlund@hochtief.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MEP Project Site Engineer / AF". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hochtief Infrastructure Gmbh Tyskland Sverige Filial
(org.nr 516409-2495), https://hochtief.se/ Arbetsplats
Hochtief Infrastructure Gmbh Tyskland Sverige Fi Kontakt
HR
Nicole Granlund Nicole.granlund@hochtief.se Jobbnummer
9951481