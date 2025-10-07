Senior Mobile Application Engineer (React Native)
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
Join our team of skilled developers working on mobile applications for top LeoVegas brands like BetMGM, BetUK, and Expekt. With offices across Europe in Sweden, Poland, Spain, and the UK, we create high-performance and innovative solutions for both iOS and Android platforms.
We're looking for a Mobile Application Engineer, specializing in React Native, with a mobile-first mindset and an understanding of native development to help drive our projects forward.
We are expanding our React Native team in Stockholm and are searching for talented engineers who are passionate about mobile development and eager to build innovative gaming experiences.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Develop and maintain high-quality React native applications for both iOS and Android platforms
Ensure a smooth, engaging, and intuitive user experience
Work on apps for LeoVegas brands such as BetMGM, BetUK, and Expekt
Improve and enhance applications with a strong product focus
Contribute to launching new brands and expanding into new markets
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
At least 5 years of experience working as a mobile developer for Android and iOS
Strong experience with React Native
Proficiency in TypeScript
Good understanding of core JavaScript principles and concepts
Experience with cloud integrations
Experience with Rest API, Datadog, GraphQL, Firebase and version control
NICE TO HAVES
Experience writing Unit Tests
Hands-on experience optimizing mobile performance
Experience with CI/CD integrations
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9544435