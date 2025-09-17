Senior ML Engineer
At Professional Galaxy AB, we help businesses leverage technology to simplify operations and drive growth. We deliver tailored, scalable IT solutions using Java, Python, Cloud platforms, and more. Our consultants specialize in IT and engineering roles, including Software Development, DevOps, Systems Engineering, Project Management, Cybersecurity, and Finance.
With expertise in sourcing and contract management, we optimize supply chains, strengthen supplier relationships, and support strategic procurement. By combining technical skills with business insight, we enable clients to overcome today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities.
Your role
Co-develop a dedicated AI infrastructure for SEB HR, while providing hands-on training and mentorship. The goal is to build internal capabilities, enable operational independence, and transition existing AI models into a newly built environment.
Required Skills:
• Proven experience with GCP services and ML engineering workflows.
• Strong Python programming skills, with the ability to build and debug ML pipelines.
• Skilled in knowledge transfer: able to explain best practices, architecture choices, and scalable ML setups on GCP.
• Team-oriented mindset: supports shared goals, takes ownership, and fosters learning.
• Deep practical knowledge of:
o Vertex AI: Training, deployment, monitoring, orchestration
o BigQuery: Scalable analytics and warehousing
o Cloud Storage: Raw and processed data storage
o Dataflow: Preprocessing and pipeline orchestration
o Engine / TPUs / GPUs: High-performance training
o Cloud Functions / Cloud Run: Model serving and automation
o IAM: Access control for secure ML workflows
o Monitoring & Logging: ML system observability
o Registry: Container and artifact storage
o IaC: Terraform / Deployment Manager for GCP resources
o CI/CD: Cloud Build / GitHub Actions integration
o Auth & Access: OAuth 2.0, IAM roles, service accounts
Start date: 2025-11-03
End date: 2026-04-30
Offer due date: 2025-09-21
We often present candidates on an ongoing basis. This means that we sometimes remove the assignment from our website earlier than the last application day. If you are interested in an assignment, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Please feel free to contact Ritu Sareen, ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se
Sanjay Sareen sanjay.sareen@progalaxy.se 0738500440
