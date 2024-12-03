Senior Java Developer
Cilbuper IT AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cilbuper IT AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Ale
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Cilbuper - where a fair, bold, and curious spirit shapes our culture and guides us toward groundbreaking IT solutions!
With our headquarters in Gothenburg and a growing presence in nearby areas, we are expanding our operations to reach even greater heights. We are more than just a consulting and recruitment company; we are a group of passionate individuals striving to challenge the norm and create the technological landscape of the future. If you are looking for a meaningful role where you can make a difference and be part of a dedicated team, Cilbuper is the place for you.
About the role:
As a Senior Java Developer with us, you will be a central figure in technically challenging projects. Together with experienced colleagues, you will shape and implement innovative solutions that deliver the highest quality to our clients. We believe in giving you influence over your assignments and strive to create a work environment that matches both your technical skills and personal goals.
What you will do:
Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Java applications.
Implement and manage cloud-based solutions using AWS services.
Develop and maintain Kubernetes clusters to ensure seamless deployment and scaling of applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.
Optimize application performance, scalability, and reliability.
Mentor junior developers and participate in code reviews to uphold high standards of code quality.
To do this we think you have:
5+ years of Java development experience.
Strong experience with AWS services.
Proficient in Kubernetes for deploying and managing microservices.
Strong understanding of Java frameworks such as Spring & Hibernate.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
What we offer:
In addition to a competitive salary and benefits such as wellness allowance and insurance packages, you will be part of an inspiring and collegial work environment where community and creativity are central. With us, you will not only have access to exciting projects and a large network of clients but also the opportunity to be part of a culture where we value having fun together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare cilbuper IT AB
(org.nr 559050-1804)
Heurlins Plats 1 A (visa karta
)
413 01 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9042911