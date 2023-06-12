Senior Interior Designer
2023-06-12
Job Description
Requirements:
University degree in transportation design.
Minimum of 5 years of incar design, preferably at large OEM's
Good knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, VRED, Blender or Maya, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.
Advanced sketching skills
English, spoken and written
Personal attributes
Open minded, eager to develop, a good team worker.
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Job Responsibilities
Create and deliver design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned tasks.
Deliver and prepare presentation material for reviews.
Produce creative detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria.
Participate in interior design reviews.
Attend to project and engineering meetings.
Work with and guide computer and clay modelers.
Department/Project Description
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for a Senior Interior Designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
