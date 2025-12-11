Senior HR Business Partner
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior HR Business Partner (HRBP) for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with.
The Senior HR Business Partner (HRBP) serves as a strategic advisor and trusted partner to business leaders, contributing to organizational effectiveness and long-term people strategy. This role is responsible for coaching and supporting managers, driving alignment with both local HR teams and HR/HQ, ensuring effective workforce planning in a dynamic business environment, and leading the development and implementation of key HR processes and initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic HR Partnership
Act as a senior advisor to managers on all people-related matters, providing coaching, guidance, and proactive support.
Partner closely with leadership teams to ensure HR strategies align with business goals and organizational priorities.
Build strong relationships with HR teams in China, ensuring alignment of local practices with global HR frameworks and standards.
Strategic HR Partnership
Act as a senior advisor to managers on all people-related matters, providing coaching, guidance, and proactive support.
Partner closely with leadership teams to ensure HR strategies align with business goals and organizational priorities.
Build strong relationships with HR teams in China, ensuring alignment of local practices with global HR frameworks and standards.
Workforce & Resource Planning
Lead workforce planning activities to anticipate and address resource needs in a volatile and rapidly changing business environment.
Collaborate with leaders to create scenario plans, assess talent gaps, and ensure the organization has the right skills and capabilities at the right time.
Monitor key workforce metrics and provide insights to support data-driven decision-making.
HR Process Development & Implementation
Contribute to the development of, and roll out HR processes that enhance efficiency, consistency, and employee experience across the organization.
Drive continuous improvement of HR frameworks such as performance management, talent development, onboarding, and employee engagement processes.
Ensure effective communication, adoption, and compliance with HR processes across departments.
Manager Coaching & Capability Building
Coach managers on leadership, performance management, employee relations, and organizational development topics.
Deliver training sessions or workshops to enhance leadership capability and HR acumen among leaders.
Promote a culture of accountability, engagement, and continuous improvement.
Employee Relations & Organizational Development
Provide guidance on complex employee relations matters, supporting fair and consistent decision- making.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive organizational development initiatives, including culture-building, change management, and team effectiveness.
Ensure HR policies and practices comply with local laws and company standards.
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
University degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field
Solid experience as HR Business Partner or related HR experience, within a multinational organization.
Experience working with international teams.
Strong background in workforce planning, talent development, and HR process design.
Excellent coaching, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14 Jobbnummer
9640358