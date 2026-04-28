Senior HR Business Partner
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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We are looking for a Senior HR Business Partner for an automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that, potential to transition into a permanent role. This role is mainly office-based in Gothenburg with possibility to work remotely when needed.
Assignment description
We are looking for a HRBP to our client to provide expert HR support and guidance.
A key requirement is strong experience in coaching and leadership development. The consultant will support the design, implementation, and delivery of a coaching program as an HR-led initiative, helping to strengthen leadership capability and embed a coaching culture across the organization. There is potential for the assignment to transition into a permanent position.
The role:
The HR Business Partner (HRBP) is responsible for aligning HR strategies with business objectives and enabling a high-performing and engaged workforce. The role partners closely with business leaders to drive HR initiatives that support organizational performance, capability building, and employee development.
The HRBP supports ongoing development and transformation by working closely with leaders and employees to implement initiatives in a structured, transparent, and people-centric way. The role focuses on leadership support, communication, and enabling managers to navigate complex people-related situations. It also contributes to strengthening and developing the HR function to ensure high effectiveness and impact.
The HRBP acts as a trusted advisor to leaders, providing coaching and guidance to strengthen leadership capability and foster a culture of accountability, engagement, and performance.
Lead & Drive:
• Oversee and execute core HR processes such as performance management, talent reviews, succession planning, and employee development.
Partner & Advise:
• Act as a trusted advisor to leaders on organizational design, workforce planning, team performance, and engagement.
Analyze & Optimize:
• Leverage HR data and analytics to generate insights that inform strategic decisions and improve HR effectiveness.
Coach & Develop Leaders:
• Support the design, implementation, and delivery of coaching initiatives, frameworks, or programs as an HR-led initiative, helping to strengthen leadership capability and embed a coaching culture across the organization.
Requirements:
• Minimum of 8-10 years of broad HR experience.
• Demonstrated experience in general HRBP tasks with a focus on coaching skills.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Psychology, or related field, or equivalent experience.
• Proficient in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is June 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that, potential to transition into a permanent role. This role is mainly office-based in Gothenburg with possibility to work remotely when needed.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652455-1972192". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9881221