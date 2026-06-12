Logistics Manager - Expat in Saudi Arabia
Saab Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Linköping Visa alla logistikjobb i Linköping
2026-06-12
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Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
We are now looking for an aircraft logistics specialist with international ambition to lead the supply chain operation in the on-going Support Contracts in Saudi Arabia. As the Logistics Manager your task is to practically run the logistics operations included in the Support Contract for the Saab 2000 AEW Special Mission Aircraft.
You will be stationed in Saudi Arabia as an Expatriate for 2 years to lead the logistics handling within the international AEW- (Airborne Early Warning) Project headed by Saab Surveillance.
The support team includes Saab specialists on Aircraft platforms, Radar, Electronic Warfare and Mission systems, Communications and ground systems. PU AEW&C Support Solutions (Product Unit within Surveillance) is leading the In-Service-Support contract in Saudi Arabia.
The Logistics Manager is the prime point of contact with the customer's supply chain organization and is responsible for the daily status of logistic operations including spare parts, warehousing, customs and compliance. The Logistics Manager reports to the Managing Director and work closely with the site manager and maintenance planning. Your daily operation will be carried out from both the Saab Office in Riyadh and the customer's aircraft base.
Professional interface also consists of:
Saab Program Manager and Back-office Support.
Airworthiness organisation and Quality.
Customer Supply chain representatives on different levels.
Your profile
We believe that you are an open-minded Logistics Specialist in aircraft maintenance with experience as receiving inspector and storekeeper. You are a team player, skilled communicator who thrives in a global and complex logistics environment.
To qualify for the role, we also believe that you fulfill the following:
Knowledge of material logistics including packaging, handling, storage and purchasing process.
Skills to combine logistics strategic thinking with operational actions.
A valid driver's license.
Knowledge of Saab Supply Chain is a merit.
Knowledge of Part-145 Requirements is a merit.
Experience from working in IFS is also a merit.
Curious and eager to embrace new cultures, non-judgmental and tolerant.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly note that the recruitment process will be paused during the summer holiday period. The selection process will resume after the holidays, and you can expect feedback from us starting in August. You are welcome to submit your application in either Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9960986