Senior HR Advisor (Swedish- Speaking)
2025-09-10
At AstraZeneca Sweden, you are a key part of AstraZeneca's global success. The work that you do here is highly valued and makes a direct impact to the enterprise, and to societies worldwide. In our dynamic environment, be supported by the brightest minds working together side by side. Agile and collaborative, we work cross-functionally to succeed together. This is a place of great passion and pride. Where we work hard to build successful, inclusive and diverse teams that collaborate across the enterprise and beyond. Always striving for better, where new ideas are encouraged, and failure is an anticipated part of our innovation process.
We are currently looking for a Senior HR Advisor to our HR Services Team (Advice & Guidance) in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you'll play a key role in making AstraZeneca a great place to work-empowering managers and employees to excel, and supporting an inclusive, challenge-driven, and high-performance culture.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you'll act as a trusted advisor and HR process expert, ensuring the highest standards of service for our Swedish operations.
You will:
* Resolve HR queries for managers and employees-guiding them to interpret and apply HR policy confidently
* Ensure exceptional support quality aligned to legal requirements, internal standards, and written procedures
* Optimize our AskAZ Portal and keep AZ Knowledge Articles up-to-date
* Manage leave of absence processes (maternity, parental, sickness, etc.)
* Issue employment confirmations and certificates, including those requiring E-ID
* Support Time & Absence Management
* Help with basic HR reporting queries
* Coordinate global HR project implementations
* Connect with Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to stay abreast of policy and process changes affecting employee data
* Prioritize workload to hit unit and personal targets, continuously seeking ways to simplify and improve processes and systems
Essential Requirements
* Minimum 4 years' HR experience supporting the Swedish market
* Attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy
* Fluency in both Swedish and English
* Solid understanding of Swedish labour law
* Experience using a ticketing system
* Ability to manage competing priorities efficiently
* Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills
* Collaborative, team-oriented approach
* Proficiency in Microsoft applications
* Ability to handle confidential data with professionalism
* Analytical thinking and a problem-solving mindset
* Flexibility and adaptability
Desirable Requirements
* Background in HR Operations or HR Services
* Familiarity with Workday, ServiceNow, or other HCMS
* Relevant HR qualification
* Experience working in a matrix environment
We believe bold thinking happens when diverse teams connect face-to-face. Our Gothenburg site blends dynamic in-person collaboration (at least three days per week in the office on average) with the flexibility to support your individual needs.
Why AstraZeneca?
Join a purpose-driven, global team powering our mission to advance science and improve patient outcomes. Every day presents new opportunities to challenge the status quo, unlock potential, and have a meaningful impact.
