Senior Hardware Engineer
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2025-07-04
Are you ready to take your career to new heights with a world-leading company in the space industry? Frontgrade Gaisler is looking for a Senior Hardware Engineer to join our experienced team in central Gothenburg.
Job description
As a Senior Hardware Engineer you will participate in the complete development process of system-on-chip designs based on our IP cores, from architectural design, through development and verification, to implementation and prototype validation. In a project you will take on a leading technical role, such as architectural design and technical investigations, development team leading, and work package management.
Your job tasks include:
Development of RTL models of IP cores and system-on-chip designs using VHDL
Verification and FPGA prototyping of designs
Implementation in target technologies, including both ASIC and FPGA
Technical support to customers and sales organization
Qualifications
To be a good fit for this position you need to have several years' experience in RTL design in VHDL as well as verification and implementation, preferably targeting FPGA or ASIC development. You have a M.Sc. or Ph.D. in a relevant field and thrive on solving complex problems.
Your background includes working with some of the following areas:
FPGA tools from Intel/Altera, Microsemi, AMD/Xilinx, Lattice and/or NanoXplore
ASIC design using Synopsys and Cadence synthesis tools, DFT and PG
Verification in VHDL and/or SystemVerilog
You understand the importance of documentation, like sharing your competence with your colleagues and taking responsibility for your work tasks. Deadlines are something you are used to working with and you understand the importance of adapting your communication to the person or group you're addressing. Working both independently and in a team suits you well and you're always eager to learn more.
What we offer
Besides being a part of an experienced team and working with challenging tasks we also offer:
Hybrid workplace, allowing remote work two days per week
Health care insurance
Regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
