Senior hardware design engineer
Randstad AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-06-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Ludvika
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for a senior hardware design engineer to join us for a long term consulting assignment at a successful company located in Ludvika. The company has a strong environmental focus and offers an exciting opportunity with a team of experienced and professional engineers.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se.
Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible. If you have questions, please contact consultant manager Sally, sally.hansen@randstad.se
.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
You will be part of a HVDC team and be responsible for the hardware design in the companies control and protection system
Designing cubicle layout with access points, earthing bars, cable routing and much more
Work together with the companies customers, both internally and externally, to ensure their delivery is according to their requirements and standards
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practices across different projects and disciplines
In this position you will have the opportunity to travel abroad and participate in building some of the company's many power stations around the world.
Qualifications
A minimum of 6 years of working experience in a similar role
A master's or bachelor's degree within electrical engineering
Fluent english skills, both written and spoken
In this position we will attach great importance to who you are as a person. We believe that the right person for this position is someone who likes taking initiative and enjoys meeting new challenges. You are responsible, thorough and you have great problem solving skills. Since you will become part of a team it is important that you are communicative and work well with others.
This position will offer a lot of freedom to plan and organize your daily work, so it is important that you are comfortable in doing this.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201441594". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sally Hansen sally.hansen@randstad.se +46701483581 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7929606