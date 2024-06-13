Senior Hard-Surface Artist
Fatalist Development AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-06-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
As a Senior Hard-Surface Artist you will mainly be responsible for creating weapons, but also vehicles, machines and other key assets in the world. You will collaborate with artists, designers and other disciplines to bring high-quality assets to life and optimize performance for an enhanced player experience.
Working at Avalanche enables a great level of creative freedom and autonomy. You are responsible for taking your assets from conceptual mockups, through modeling and texturing, to final implementation. To thrive within our team at Avalanche, proficiency in technical skills is essential, as is a willingness to learn, engage, and adapt to our engine and custom tools. Additionally, the ideal candidate is supportive to the project and actively contributes to the ongoing learning and development of the broader team and colleagues.
To be considered for the position you need a comprehensive portfolio showcasing your artistic skills and examples of your work.
What you'll do
Create consistent high-quality hard-surface assets such as weapons, vehicles, machines and props for our games.
Work autonomously from concepts or other reference materials to realize the vision of the project.
Collaborate closely with artists, designers and other disciplines to understand needs, limitations, and intentions to realize the game's vision.
Implement and optimize assets for performance and memory usage, while maintaining visual fidelity.
Develop and maintain documentation and contribute to best practices for the art pipeline and tools.
Provide support, guidance and feedback to your peers as well as other disciplines and outsourcing partners.
Oversee certain areas of a project and take responsibility for ongoing tasks and goals.
Mentor and serve as an example for less experienced colleagues.
Who you are
In-depth experience as a Hard Surface Artist or an equivalent role.
Excellent modeling, texturing and shader skills using industry-standard tools such as Autodesk Maya, Substance Painter/Designer, Zbrush and Photoshop (or equivalent).
Capable of taking full responsibility throughout the art pipeline.
Deep understanding of composition, form, scale, color, texture, lighting, and how mechanical objects are fabricated and assembled.
A great artistic eye and attention to detail.
Good problem-solving abilities, both technical and creative.
Effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work in a multidisciplinary team.
Ability to manage your own time and tasks, set accurate goals and meet deadlines.
Receptive to feedback and adaptable to necessary changes.
Proficient verbal and written skills in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com/
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8747731