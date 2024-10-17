Senior Group Financial controller
2024-10-17
Interim Financial Reporting & Consolidation Consultant for a Swedish Premium Tobacco Company
Are you an experienced financial professional with a strong background in group consolidation and reporting? We 're seeking an Interim Financial Reporting & Consolidation Consultant to support our client 's team during a key integration phase. In this role, you 'll have the opportunity to contribute to high-level consolidation activities, lead integration projects, and work within a dynamic, evolving multinational environment.
This is a consultancy opportunity, starting ASAP with an initial duration of 8 months, with the possibility of extension.
About the Role:
We are looking for an experienced Interim Financial Reporting & Consolidation (FR&C) Consultant to join our client, a Swedish premium tobacco company that has recently been acquired by a global industry leader. This interim position will play a vital role in supporting the ongoing integration of the client into the parent company 's global processes and practices. As a key player in the FR&C team, you will help drive high-quality group consolidation and reporting while adapting to new requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
• Group Consolidation & Reporting: Perform monthly and quarterly group consolidation and reporting activities in line with US GAAP and/or IFRS standards.
• System Management: Execute and manage legal structural changes in the consolidation system (Hyperion), ensuring proper documentation and system updates.
• Integration Projects: Lead and contribute to integration tasks and projects, ensuring alignment with the parent company 's reporting requirements.
• Special Projects: Support and take ownership of FR&C-related special projects driven by ongoing integration activities.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams to implement new processes and coordinate with the parent company 's consolidation team for external reporting.
• Change Management: Help manage and adapt to continuous changes within the FR&C team as the integration progresses.
Key Requirements:
• Education: Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
Experience:
• 5+ years of relevant experience in group accounting and financial consolidation.
• Previous experience working in larger organizations with significant consolidation needs.
• Strong experience with financial reporting systems, particularly Hyperion.
• Familiarity with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) requirements is a plus.
Technical Skills:
• In-depth knowledge of US GAAP and/or IFRS accounting standards.
• Experience managing consolidation processes and leading accounting projects independently.
• Strong analytical and reporting skills with proficiency in financial systems.
• Language: Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Personal Characteristics:
• Self-driven with excellent problem-solving abilities and a proactive mindset.
• Forward-thinking and adaptable to change.
• Comfortable working in fast-paced, high-pressure environments.
• Strong leadership and team collaboration skills.
• Willingness to take ownership of projects and deliver high-quality results.
Why Join Our Client?
This is an excellent opportunity to contribute your expertise to a global integration project within a high-performing finance team. You will gain invaluable experience in an evolving multinational environment where your contributions will have a direct impact on business outcomes.
Interested?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-16
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson anton.jansson@multimind.se 0720762308
8962398