Senior GMS Engineer
The opportunity
We are expanding our team of Application Engineers in Network Control to meet the increasing global demand for our innovative technology. Our diverse team places a strong emphasis on cooperation and collaboration, and we invite you to be a part of it.
As a Senior GMS (Generation Management System) Engineer at Hitachi Energy, you will play a pivotal role in optimizing the operation of power generation for our customers. Your expertise will contribute to ensuring safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective operations of power plants.
This role is based in Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Act as an application expert for our system deliveries to customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Collaborate with our customers' GMS experts to configure our GMS applications to meet the customer requirements.
Work closely with customers to develop efficient and robust workflow integrations between SCADA/GMS systems and other IT/OT systems, leveraging state-of-the-art interface and integration technologies.
Create and execute test plans and procedures with customers to ensure the system meets contractual requirements.
Provide training to customers on operating GMS functions within the system.
Coordinate and efficiently resolve technical problems reported by customers in collaboration with our technical team.
Provide expert support to the proposals and tendering team, enabling Hitachi Energy to submit high quality bids.
Embrace Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions and fostering a culture of care for colleagues and business.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Energy Systems, Power Systems Engineering, or Computer Science.
Previous experience in the SCADA/GMS systems business.
Solid understanding of Automatic Generation Control (AGC)
Profound understanding of electric power generation.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C and FORTRAN.
Willingness to travel and work at our customer's locations.
Strong analytical and communication skills, with an eagerness to thrive in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, to effectively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting opportunity? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Saber Bibalan, saber.bibalan@hitachienergy.com
