Senior Gameplay Designer (3Cs)
2023-10-17
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a talented Senior Gameplay Designer to work on the highly anticipated remake of Max Payne.
Are you looking to ignite your passion for creating immersive and engaging gameplay experiences? Join our talented team as a Senior 3C Gameplay Designer, where you will get to use your experience to help us deliver a world-class player experience for the remake of a beloved franchise.
At Remedy Entertainment, we value diversity and are committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace for all team members. If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant contribution to the team, keep scrolling!
What you get to do
Drive the delivery of a best-in-class intuitive, responsive character controller and camera system for a 3rd person action game, supporting and enhancing the game pillars
Become a critical part of the gameplay team, working closely other designers, engineers and animators to deliver core player systems that meet the highest standards for quality and performance
Use your communication skills to act as focal point within the team for the features you own, sharing the vision and helping other crafts realise its potential though feedback systems
Plan your work to ensure your features are delivered on time and to an exceptional level of quality
Mentor and review the work of members of the design team
What you bring to the role
You are an experienced Gameplay Designer, with demonstrable knowledge of 3Cs design, that can break down what makes a fantastic character controller
You are comfortable guiding features from concept, through prototyping and iteration phases into players' hands
You enjoy working in a friendly team environment and are able to give and take constructive feedback. You are dedicated to improve your craft and make the best game possible.
You have a strong understanding of different areas of the production pipeline (e.g. game design, animation and cinematics, audio and vfx), how they function and come together to form a cohesive experience with intuitive and exciting second-to-second gameplay.
You always want to continue to learn and actively share your previous experiences with other members of the studio
You have experience working within an Agile development framework (Scrum, Kanban)
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable game experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and team-work, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
Our studio is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, a safe country, with exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we'll take care of everything else!
We also welcome candidates to our new location in Stockholm.
