Senior Functional Safety Engineer
Qamcom Research And Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2025-05-16
We need you and we need you now.
Is safety your passion?
Are you a master of Functional Safety and ISO 26262? Do you want to be a part of driving the Qamcom safety journey?
You now have the chance to join us, the System Safety Team at Qamcom, and make safety-critical systems even safer! We are a central team of highly skilled and motivated specialists driving multiple aspects of functional safety for the complete life cycle of our global range of products.
The team is now looking to find a talent with great experience in functional safety development and with the ability to hands on support product development in accordance with e.g., ISO 26262.You will be one of Qamcom's experts and you will find yourself at the center of the technology shift which is happening right now in many industries. You will be contributing to development of advanced products with a multitude of different purposes and across several of our technology expertise areas. You would get to join a team of people who, like you, are passionate about developing cutting-edge embedded systems for high-tech applications within areas such as Industrial IoT and AI, Sensor Systems, Radar Systems, Communications Systems, Medtech, Autonomous Vehicles and others. People who enjoy working in cross-functional expert teams to solve challenging technical problems in many different areas.
Your Role
As Senior Functional Safety Engineer, you will be involved in product development activities where your main responsibility will be to both drive the overall safety activities and knowledge sharing in the Qamcom system safety journey, as well as providing hands on support to development organizations. This support will be ranging from planning of development to secure safety, down to leading and performing functional safety activities in accordance with set ways of working and instructions.
You will maintain a high level of integrity, credibility and competence when providing a common direction to secure development of safe products.
Occasional travels can be required.
Your Qualifications
M.Sc. Degree or PhD in Software, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Automation or equivalent.
You have in-depth knowledge and experience of ISO 26262 and its application.
Experience of performing assessment & audits.
Senior experience in developing electronic or software systems, preferable with a combination of functional-, system-, hardware and software development for embedded systems.
Experience from agile product development in a large organization is a strong merit.
Practical experience from other related standards e.g. SOTIF and IEC 61508 is a merit.
Leadership and hands on coaching experience is a merit
Since you will be reviewing complex work products written in English, it is important that your English skill is at a level of C1 minimum.
Your personality
You have a high level of drive, integrity, independence and perseverance.
You have excellent communication skills with a natural ability and desire to train and coach others.
You have a keen eye for understanding the business needs and balancing the pragmatic and theoretical application and approach.
You will be part of a team that treats consultants as a full team member - with a lot of fun, nice colleagues, good office environment and a smart work-life-balance.
About Qamcom
Qamcom has the ambition to make an impact and create value through technology.
We have a highly diverse assortment of high-profile in-house product development projects and external assignments across different industries and with many different goals and purposes. The common denominator is the technical edge of our projects and that we join our customers early in the problem solving or product development cycle and often take a project the whole way from a blank paper to a complete product or solution ready for commercial deployment.
Being an expert at Qamcom typically means that you enjoy solving challenging technical problems and strive to evolve both personally and professionally. All Qamcom experts have a background including at least 6 years of relevant industrial experience or a technical PhD education.
Qamcom offers
We are proud to offer a work environment with highly competent and experienced colleagues. We create teams with a unique blend of high academic competence and rich industry experience. In our in-house projects we often create cutting-edge system solutions that encompass hardware, software, and algorithms tailored for industrial and medtech applications. Hence, we provide the possibility to apply advanced technology in various product development projects focusing on a variety of business segments like medtech, industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT and AI.
Additionally, a sample of general benefits are listed below:
Competitive insurance and pension program.
Generous parental leave (90% of the salary).
Wellness policy (up to 5000 SEK/year).
Leasing of a bicycle and option for an employee car (electric or hybrid).
