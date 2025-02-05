Senior Fullstack Developer
2025-02-05
We are looking for Senior Fullstack Developer for a global company in Stockholm, Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with.
Detailed description of work task to be carried out
Will be part of a small team responsible for establishing a new web app architecture for websites and then delivering on this. The architecture will center around Angular and a Content Management System. Work will require a lot of ideation and pitching of ideas and concepts to architects and stakeholders. Should be an independent, creative person with good communication skills.
Experience:
Expert knowledge of Angular (5+ years), experience with Server Side Rendering and Hydration is beneficial.
Experience with React, Node, webpack
Experience with GraphQL, content management,
Experience with Agile and SAFE
Knowledge of AWS, specifically around ECS, EKS
Knowledge of Module Federation is beneficial.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 9 Month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
